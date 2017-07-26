Jokowi Welcomes World Bank President at Freedom Palace

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesia President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received World bank President Jim Yong Kim at Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on Wednesday afternoon.
Jokowi was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution, Coordinatng Mnister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono as well as Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.
President Joko Widodo opened the Indonesia-Korea Business Summit at Shangri La Hotel in Central Jakarta on Tuesday, March 14, 2017…
Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena have agreed three memorandums of understanding.
Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla met with Oman's State Council chairman Yahya bin Mahfoodh al Manthri on the sidelines of…
Senegal and Indonesia will explore transportation infrastructure cooperation.
Negotiators from 16 Asia-Pacific countries on Monday held their first round of free-trade talks since hopes faded of reaching a se…
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi attended the Indonesia-Mozambique Business Forum in Maputo, Mozambique on Tuesday.
Indonesia and South Africa have agreed to tighten bilateral economic relations between the two countries.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met with Egyptian International Cooperation Minister Sahar Nasr in Cairo on Sunday.
The Indonesian government has nominated National Development Planning Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro to become International Fund f…
Several activists have criticized Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU CEPA) negotiations.
Ada delapan manfaat oatmeal yang perlu Anda ketahui.
Selain rutin mengikuti sesi latihan dan menghadapi padatnya jadwal pertandingan, beberapa pemain bol…
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate depreciated by 14 points to Rp13,334 per dollar on Wednesday, July 26, 2…
The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 13.329 points or 0.229 percent to 5,800.206 points on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
The Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) reported that the investment realization in Indonesia grew by 12.7 percent to Rp170,9 tri…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 6.890 points or 0.120 percent to 5,820.522 points in the end of the first session o…
The government will carefully promote the controversial rupiah redenomination program, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawat…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged government agencies to accelerate mass transportation projects.
Indonesia's Bank Indonesia on Tuesday revealed that the country's inflation rate may reach 0.18 percent month-on-month thi…
The World Bank President Jim Yong Kim attended the Indonesian Infrastructure Forum at Fairmont Hotel in Senayan, South Jakarta on …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by a point to Rp13,320 per dollar on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 11.948 points or 0.206 percent to 5,813.535 points on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.