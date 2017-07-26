Jokowi Welcomes World Bank President at Freedom Palace

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesia President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received World bank President Jim Yong Kim at Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on Wednesday afternoon.



Jokowi was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution, Coordinatng Mnister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono as well as Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.

Kim was accommpanied by Vice President for East Asia and the Pacific Victoria Kwakwa as well as Country Director for Indonesia and Timor Leste Rodrigo Chaves."World Bank has helped to repair our infrastructures," the former Jakarta governor said."It has helped to improve our fiscal expenditures," the PDIP politician added.The World Bank leader attended the 2017 Indonesia Infrastructure Finance Forum at Fairmont Hotel in South Jakarta yesterday.(WAH)