En
Burger

Most Popular

4 Provinces Have Declared Emergency Status Over Forest Fires: BNPB

4 Provinces Have Declared Emergency Status Over Forest Fires: BNPB

Investment in Indonesia Reaches Rp170.9 Trillion in Q2 2017

Investment in Indonesia Reaches Rp170.9 Trillion in Q2 2017

JCI Down 13 Points

JCI Down 13 Points

JISDOR Depreciates to Rp13334 Per Dollar

JISDOR Depreciates to Rp13334 Per Dollar

JCI Rises 6 Points

JCI Rises 6 Points

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi Welcomes World Bank President at Freedom Palace

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    26 Juli 2017 18:26 WIB
economic cooperation
En Business (En)
Jokowi Welcomes World Bank President at Freedom Palace
World Bank President Jim Yong Kim Visits Indonesia this week (Photo:MI/Panca Syurkani)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesia President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received World bank President Jim Yong Kim at Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on Wednesday afternoon.

Jokowi was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution, Coordinatng Mnister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono as well as Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.

Baca juga
Kim was accommpanied by Vice President for East Asia and the Pacific Victoria Kwakwa as well as Country Director for Indonesia and Timor Leste Rodrigo Chaves. 

"World Bank has helped to repair our infrastructures," the former Jakarta governor said.

"It has helped to improve our fiscal expenditures," the PDIP politician added.

The World Bank leader attended the 2017 Indonesia Infrastructure Finance Forum at Fairmont Hotel in South Jakarta yesterday.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0436 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv