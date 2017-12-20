En
Govt to Give Customs Incentives for Palesinian Products

Desi Angriani    •    20 Desember 2017 23:11 WIB
Illustration (Photo: MI/M Irfan)

Jakarta: The Indonesian Trade Ministry is committed to support Palestinian products by providing customs incentives.

The ministry will gradually erase import duties on Palestinian goods. It will also erase export duties on Palestine-bound goods.

"We will start with erasing import duties on Palestinian dates and olive oils," said Indonesian Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita in Central Jakarta on Wednesday afternoon.

The proposal was discussed by Indonesian and Palestinian officials earlier this year. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was agreed by the two governments during a World Trade Organization (WTO) meeting.

The policy will be started in January 2017. The implementation will be supported by a ministerial decree.



(WAH)

