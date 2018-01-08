RI's Forex Reserves Rise to $130.2 Billion in December 2017

Jakarta: Indonesia’s forex reserve position increased by $4.23 billion to $130.2 billion in December 2017 from $125.97 billion in the previous month.
The forex reserve position was primarily attributable to foreign exchange receipts, among other from government’s issuance of global bonds as well as tax revenues and government oil & gas export proceeds.
"The receipts surpassed the uses of foreign exchange primarily for repayments of government external debt and Bank Indonesia foreign exchange bills matured during the period," said Bank Indonesia spokesperson Agusman in a written statement on Monday afternoon.
