En
Burger

Most Popular

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JCI Up 0.15%

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    22 Januari 2018 16:46 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Up 0.15%
Illustration (Photo: MI/Panca Syurkani)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.15 percent or 9.63 points to 6,500.53 on Monday, January 22, 2018.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 10.89 billion shares worth around 9.38 trillion rupiahs.

Baca juga
Moreover, as many as 197 stocks were up, 151 stocks were down and 130 were unchanged.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 0.15 percent or 1.6 points to 1,101.79 at the end of the afternoon session.

In the second session, the top gainers were PT Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD), PT Mitrabahtera Segara Sejati Tbk (MBSS) and PT First Indo American Leasing Tbk (FINN).

On the other hand, The top losers were PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk (INTP), PT XL Axiata Tbk (EXCL) and PT Matahari Department Store Tbk (LPPF).


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 1.9462 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv