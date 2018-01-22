JCI Up 0.15%

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.15 percent or 9.63 points to 6,500.53 on Monday, January 22, 2018.



According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 10.89 billion shares worth around 9.38 trillion rupiahs.

Moreover, as many as 197 stocks were up, 151 stocks were down and 130 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 0.15 percent or 1.6 points to 1,101.79 at the end of the afternoon session.In the second session, the top gainers were PT Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD), PT Mitrabahtera Segara Sejati Tbk (MBSS) and PT First Indo American Leasing Tbk (FINN).On the other hand, The top losers were PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk (INTP), PT XL Axiata Tbk (EXCL) and PT Matahari Department Store Tbk (LPPF).(WAH)