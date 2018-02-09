JISDOR Depreciates to Rp13643 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.3 percent or 41 points from Rp13,602 per dollar to Rp13,643 per dollar on Friday, February 9, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate depreciated by 0.17 percent or 23 points from Rp13,605 per dollar to Rp13,628 per dollar today.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.6 percent or 39.11 points to 6,505.52 in the closing session.According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 11.78 billion shares worth around 8.24 trillion rupiahs.Furthermore, as many as 268 stocks were down, 101 were up and 90 were unchanged.(WAH)