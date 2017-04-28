JISDOR Depreciates to Rp13327 Per Dollar

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 28 points to Rp13,327 per dollar on Friday, April 28, 2017.
"The rupiah was influenced by domestic factors," Samuel Sekuritas analyst Rangga Cipta said.
The Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX) will close for the Jakarta gubernatorial runoff election runoff on Wednesday.
Bank Indonesia recorded that the country's external debt reached USD321.7 billion in February 2017.
Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati confirmed on Monday that she will attend the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2017…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar (JISDOR) appreciated by 34 points on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) recorded a net profit of Rp3.23 trillion in January-March 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 16 points on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 41 points on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 18 points on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Bank Indonesia has announced that foreign exchange reserves increased by USD1.9 billion to USD121.8 billion in March 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated two points on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 0.381 percent to 5,685.298 points on Friday, April 28, 2017.
Bank Indonesia recorded that Indonesia's inflation rate reached 0.08 percent in the fourth week of April 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 21 points to Rp13,299 per dollar on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.341 percent to 5,707.028 points on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution belives Indonesia's economic growth can reach 5.3 percent in 2017.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla opened the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2017 at Jakarta International Expo in Kemayoran, J…
The Batam Tourism Agency believes the region can attract at least 1.7 million foreign tourists in 2017.
Australia will enforce export restrictions on major gas producers, the prime minister said Thursday, to shore up domestic supply a…
NAFTA partners Mexico, Canada and the United States plan to swiftly renegotiate their free trade deal, the White House announced.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 18 points to Rp13,278 per dollar on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.