JISDOR Depreciates to Rp13327 Per Dollar

Ade Hapsari Lestarini    •    28 April 2017 17:25 WIB
finance and money
En Business (En)
JISDOR Depreciates to Rp13327 Per Dollar
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Yudhi Mahatma)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 28 points to Rp13,327 per dollar on Friday, April 28, 2017.

"The rupiah was influenced by domestic factors," Samuel Sekuritas analyst Rangga Cipta said.

Meanwhile,the Jakarta Composite  Index (JCI) decreased by 0.381 percent to 5,685.298 points today.

The transaction volume reached around 10.1 billion shares. The transaction volume reached around 12.6 trillion rupiah.

Moreover, 125 stocks were up, 200 stocks were down and 106 stocks were unchanged.



(WAH)

