Bulog Wants Polri, TNI to Help Maintain Rice Prices

Dheri Agriesta    •    04 Mei 2018 17:26 WIB
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Trisnadi)

Jakarta: The State Logistics Agency (Bulog) will cooperate with law enforcement agencies to monitor food staple prices.

"We can collaborate with police and military personnel that operate in rural regions," said Bulog president director Budi "Buwas" Waseso in Central Jakarta on Friday afternoon.

Bulog plans to distribute cheap rice products ahead of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr. The state-owned company wants to store the rice products at police offices and military bases.

Buwas will approach police and military leaders to convey his proposal. The retired police general will propose memorandums of understading to formalize the cooperation.

"If we can work together, we can ensure price stability," he explained.


(WAH)

