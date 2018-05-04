Bulog Wants Polri, TNI to Help Maintain Rice Prices

Jakarta: The State Logistics Agency (Bulog) will cooperate with law enforcement agencies to monitor food staple prices.
"We can collaborate with police and military personnel that operate in rural regions," said Bulog president director Budi "Buwas" Waseso in Central Jakarta on Friday afternoon.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution is government can reach its annual inflation target this year.
Supreme Court chief Hatta Ali has inaugurated Dody Budy Waluyo as the new Bank Indonesia deputy governor.
Indonesia posted a trade surplus of USD1.09 billion in March 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Monday.
The House of Representatives Commission XI overseeing financial affairs has greenlighted Perry Warjyo to become the next Bank Indo…
The House of Representatives Commission XI has summoned Bank Indonesia governor candidate Perry Warjiyo to participate in a fit an…
The House of Represntatives Commission XI has held fit and proper tests to assess three Bank Indonesia deputy governor candi…
President Joko "Jokowi" widodo will visit PT Samick Indonesia in Cileungsi, Bogor, West Java on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.
Bank Indonesia maintained its 7 day reverse repo rate at 4.25 percent in the Board of Governors' Meeting this week.
This precautionary step following a widespread surge in cases of ATM skimming.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has announced President Joko "Jokowi" widodo may launch the O…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 1.58 percent or 22 points to Rp13,943 per dollar on Friday, May 4, …
German insurance giant Allianz said Friday it would stop insuring coal-fired power plants and mines extracting the fuel, adding th…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.13 percent or 66.39 points to 5792.34 on Friday, May 4, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.95 percent or 55.47 points to 5,803.26 before break on Friday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.21 percent or 29 points to Rp13,965 per dollar on Thursday, May 3…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) fell by 2.55 percent or 153.51 points to 5,858.73 on Thursday, May 3, 2018.
Jakarta posted a month-to-month inflation of 0.06 percent in April 2018, Bank Indonesia announced Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) fell by 2.33 percent or 139.87 points to 5872.37 before break on Thursday.
Australia's troubled Commonwealth Bank admitted Thursday it had lost financial records for almost 20 million customers in a ma…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.42 percent or 59 points to Rp13,936 per dollar on Wednesday, May …