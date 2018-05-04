Germany's Allianz to Stop Insuring Coal Businesses

Frankfurt Am Main: German insurance giant Allianz said Friday it would stop insuring coal-fired power plants and mines extracting the fuel, adding that it aims to divest from the sector completely by 2040.
"We want to promote the transition to a climate-friendly economy," said chief executive Oliver Baete, with the move part of a wider push to integrate the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement into the group's operations.
The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has revealed that electricity tariffs may remain unchanged until the end of 2019.
Iraq, the second largest oil producer in the OPEC cartel, plans to sharply increase its output capacity to seven million bar…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has urged Aceh Governor Irwandi Yusuf to realize the Arun Lhokseumawe Special Economic Zone (KEK Arun L…
The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has erased as many as 22 regulations to bring more foreign investments.
Ada beberapa fakta seputar kolesterol yang belum banyak diketahui. Apa saja?
Tangalooma Island Resort terletak di Pulau Moreton yang berjarak 40 kilometer, atau 75 menit dari Br…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 1.58 percent or 22 points to Rp13,943 per dollar on Friday, May 4, …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.13 percent or 66.39 points to 5792.34 on Friday, May 4, 2018.
The State Logistics Agency (Bulog) will cooperate with law enforcement agencies to monitor food staple prices.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.95 percent or 55.47 points to 5,803.26 before break on Friday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.21 percent or 29 points to Rp13,965 per dollar on Thursday, May 3…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) fell by 2.55 percent or 153.51 points to 5,858.73 on Thursday, May 3, 2018.
Jakarta posted a month-to-month inflation of 0.06 percent in April 2018, Bank Indonesia announced Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) fell by 2.33 percent or 139.87 points to 5872.37 before break on Thursday.
Australia's troubled Commonwealth Bank admitted Thursday it had lost financial records for almost 20 million customers in a ma…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.42 percent or 59 points to Rp13,936 per dollar on Wednesday, May …