Jokowi Praises Indonesia's Low Inflation

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has praised central government officials and regional leaders for maintaining low inflation.



"We recorded an annual inflation of 3.03 percent in 2016. We then recorded an annual inflation of 3.61 percent in 2017," Jokowi said in his speech during the Regional Inflation Task Forces (TPID) National Work Meeting.

"We should follow developed countries. We should be able to monitor prices," Jokowi added.The central government is commited to implement measures to maintain the prices of goods and services. It is also ready to continue its cooperation with Bank Indonesia (BI) and local governments."Next year's target is 3.7 percent. It is still considerably low," BI Governor Perry Warjiyo told TPID members at the forum."We thank all governors. We also appreciate central government and local governments," the central bank leader added.(WAH)