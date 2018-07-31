Jokowi Wants to Review Non-Strategic Imports

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has intructed related government agencies to review the imports of non-strategic goods.



"I want to review our non-strategic imports. We should stop or reduce these kinds of imports," said Jokowi at the Bogor Palace, Bogor, West Java on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

In today's cabinet meeting, the PDI Perjuangan politician promoted the development of import substitution industry. Besides that, he also asked about the implementation of the local content requirement (TKDN) policy."The issue has been discussed for two years. The implementation is still far from completion," Jokowi added.The media-savvy politician also urged better trade strategies to boost export revenues. He also inquired various measures to explore non-traditional markets.(WAH)