Transportation Ministry to Hold Meeting with PT KCIC

Eko Nordiansyah    •    22 Oktober 2018 18:57 WIB
Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi (Photo:Medcom.id/Desi)

Jakarta: The Transportation Ministry is planning a meeting with PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China (KCIC) to discuss about the progress of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail project. 

"I haven't received the update from the management. I have scheduled a meeting next week," Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi told reporters on Monday.

"Are they facing any troubles? Are they experiencing land acquisition or permit issues?" he stated.

The project is expected to be operational in the first semester of 2021. 25 percent of the construction work is expected to be completed this year.

According to the government, the project will span 142,3 kilometers. In addition, the high-speed rail will connect Halim Perdanakusuma, Karawang, Walini and Tegalluar.


(WAH)

