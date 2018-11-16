Tax Holiday Program to Cover 18 Sectors

Jakarta: The Coordinating Ministry for Economic affairs has confirmed that the tax holiday program will be expanded to cover a total 18 sectors.



The ministry announced the sixteenth economic policy package this morning. The policy package comprises three main policies namely expansion of the tax holiday program, adjustment of the negative investment list (DNI) and strengtheninng of rules on repatriating revenue from resource exports.

"The scope of the expansion is quite signifant," the ministry's deputy for macroeconomics and financial affairs Iskandar Simorangkir told reporters on Friday."Authorities could grant 100 percent income tax reduction for creative economy and agriculture-based processing industries," he added.Here are the full list of the 18 sectors:1. Upstream basic metal industry2. Oil and gas purification and refining industry3. Petroleum, natural gas and coal-based petrochemical industry4. Basic inorganic chemical industry5. Basic organic chemical industry6. Pharmaceutical raw materials industry7. manufacturing of semi-conductors and other computer components8. Manufacturing of communication equipment9. Manufacturing of medical device main components10. Manufacturing of major industrial machinery components11. Manufacturing of major engine components12. Manufacturing of robotic components13. Manufacturing of main components of ships14. Manufacturing main components of aircraft15. Manufacturing of major train components16. Manufacturing of electric power generation machines.17. Economic infrastructure18. Agriculture industry(WAH)