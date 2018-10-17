Government Spending Has Reached Rp1512.6 Trillion: Sri Mulyani

Jakarta: Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Wednesday announced the realization of government spending as of the end of September 2018 reached Rp1,512.6 trillion or 68 percent of the ceiling.



"The realization increased by 10 percent compared to the same period last year," the former World Bank managing director told reporters.

According to the report, the realization of Central Government Spending (BPP) stood at Rp938.7 trillion or 64.54 percent of the ceiling. On the other hand, the realization of Regional Transfer and Village Funds (TKDD) stood at Rp573,8 trillion or 74.9 percent of the ceiling.In addition, the realization of Ministries/Agencies Spending (K/L) stood at Rp511.46 trillion or 60.35 percent of the ceiling. In the meantime, the realization of Non-Ministries/Agencies Spending (Non K/L) stood at Rp427.32 trillion or 70.39 of the ceiling."The increase was primarily influenced by implementation of government programs, disbursement of National Health Insurance (JKN) reserve funds as well as post-quake relief efforts in Lombok," she said.(WAH)