High-Speed Railway Could be Built alongside Trans-Sumatra Toll Road: Govt

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has stated that a high-speed railway could be built alongside the Trans-Sumatra toll road.



"The acuired land are not only for roadways. The remaining land could be used for other infrastructures," Jokowi told reporters on Friday.

According to the government, the Trans-Sumatra toll road will be completed by 2024. When fully completed, the toll road will connect economic hubs in the island."We could build a high-speed railway. We have discussed the idea," he added."It is considered to be more efficent. It should nevertheless be carefully calculated.," he added.According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesian economy grew by 5.17 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2018. Cumulatively, the economy also grew by 5.17 percent in the first three quarters of 2018.(WAH)