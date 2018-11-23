En
Burger

Most Popular

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

High-Speed Railway Could be Built alongside Trans-Sumatra Toll Road: Govt

Cahya Mulyana    •    23 November 2018 16:35 WIB
transportation (en)
En Business (En)
High-Speed Railway Could be Built alongside Trans-Sumatra Toll Road: Govt
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Presidential Secretariat)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has stated that a high-speed railway could be built alongside the Trans-Sumatra toll road.

"The acuired land are not only for roadways. The remaining land could be used for other infrastructures," Jokowi told reporters on Friday.

Baca juga
According to the government, the Trans-Sumatra toll road will be completed by 2024. When fully completed, the toll road will connect economic hubs in the island.

"We could build a high-speed railway. We have discussed the idea," he added.

"It is considered to be more efficent. It should nevertheless be carefully calculated.," he added.

According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesian economy grew by 5.17 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2018. Cumulatively, the economy also grew by 5.17 percent in the first three quarters of 2018. 


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, medcom.id - Media Group, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.1422 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv