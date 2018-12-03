OJK Eyes 14% Credit Growth in 2018

Jakarta: The Financial Services Authority (OJK) believes that the nation could have better credit growth and non-performing loan ratio by the end of the year.



According to OJK, creadit growth stood at 13.35 percent year-on-year in October 2018. It is expected to reach 14 percent year-on-year by the end of 2018.

"Credit growth is always higher in the fourth quarter. Companies need funds for year-end holiday bonuses," OJK chairman Wimboh Santoso told reporters on Monday.In addition, NPL ratio stood at 2.65 percent in October 2018. It is expected to reach 2.5 percent by the end of 2018."It could be lower by the end of the year. Companies would improve their restructuring process," the OJK leader said.(WAH)