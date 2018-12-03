En
Burger

Most Popular

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

OJK Eyes 14% Credit Growth in 2018

Husen Miftahudin    •    03 Desember 2018 18:01 WIB
macroeconomics (en)
En Business (En)
OJK Eyes 14% Credit Growth in 2018
OJK chairman Wimboh Santoso (Photo:Medcom.id/Eko)

Jakarta: The Financial Services Authority (OJK) believes that the nation could have better credit growth and non-performing loan ratio by the end of the year.

According to OJK, creadit growth stood at 13.35 percent year-on-year in October 2018. It is expected to reach 14 percent year-on-year by the end of 2018.

Baca juga
"Credit growth is always higher in the fourth quarter. Companies need funds for year-end holiday bonuses," OJK chairman Wimboh Santoso told reporters on Monday.

In addition, NPL ratio stood at 2.65 percent in October 2018. It is expected to reach 2.5 percent by the end of 2018.

"It could be lower by the end of the year. Companies would improve their restructuring process," the OJK leader said.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, medcom.id - Media Group, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0885 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv