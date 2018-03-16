JISDOR Depreciates 0.12%

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.12 percent or 17 points to Rp13,765 per dollar on Friday, March 16, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the rupiah exchange rate depreciiated by 0.01 percent or two points to Rp13,751 per dollar as of 4:59 AM EDT or 3:59 PM Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.27 percent or 16.95 points to 6,304.95 in today's trading session.The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, decreased by 0.21 percent or 2.15 points to 1,037.28 in today's trading session.According to RTI Infokom, as many as 227 stocks were down, 133 were up and 111 were unchanged.(WAH)