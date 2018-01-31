En
JCI Rises 0.46%

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    31 Januari 2018 17:13 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Rises 0.46%
Illustration (Photo: MI/Arya Manggala)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index increased by 0.46 percent or 30.14 points to 6,605.63 on Wednesday, January 31, 2018

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 22.64 billion shares worth around 13.11 trillion rupiahs.

Moreover, as many as 203 stocks were up, 158 were down and 122 were unchanged.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 0.73 percent or 8.04 points to 1,111.47 in the closing session.

In the afternoon session, the top gainers were PT Bank Panin Dubai Syariah Tbk (PNBS), PT Nusa Konstruksi Enjiniring Tbk (DGIK) and PT PErusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGAS).

On the other hand, the top losers were PT Adaro Enrgu Tbk (ADRO), PT Tiga Pilar SEjahtera Food Tbk (AISA) and PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Agroniaga Tbk (AGRO).



(WAH)

