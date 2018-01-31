JCI Rises 0.46%

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index increased by 0.46 percent or 30.14 points to 6,605.63 on Wednesday, January 31, 2018
According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 22.64 billion shares worth around 13.11 trillion rupiahs.
Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.23 percent or 15.48 to 6,600.01 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.3 percent or 19.84 points to 6,615.49 on Wednesday, January 24, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.3 percent or 20.12 points to 6,615.22 before break on Wednesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 2.07 percent or 134.8 points to 6,635.33 on Tuesday, January 23, 2017.…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by one percent or 65.16 points to 6,565.69 before break on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.15 percent or 9.63 points to 6,500.53 on Monday, January 22, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.32 percent or 20.73 points to 6,511.63 before break on Monday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.28 percent or 18.23 points to 6490.9 on Friday, January 19, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.44 percent or 28.15 points to 6472.67 on Thursday, January 18, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0,23 percent or 14.83 points to 6,444.52 on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.11 percent or 15 points from Rp13,398 per dollar to Rp13,413 per …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (Jisdor) depreciated by 0.53 percent or 71 points from Rp13,327 per dollar to Rp13,398 per …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 1.57 percent or 105.13 points to 6,575.49 on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.18 percent or 24 points from Rp13,303 per dollar to Rp13,327 per …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.3 percent or 20.001 points to 6,680.619 on Monday, January 9, 2017.
