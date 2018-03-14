Govt Committed to Counter Negative Campaigns against Palm Oil

Jakarta: The Indonesian government will prepare a number of measures to counter negative campaigns against palm oil products.
"We should provide good explanations and countermeasures. We should adress these negative campaigns and unfair propaganda," said Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution at Fairmont Hotel on Wednesday afternoon.
Bagaimana caranya agar tetap terlihat cantik, meski tanpa make up?
Tak heran jika kini banyak dijumpai vlogger yang sukses meraup keuntungan dari videonya. Anda pun bi…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.13 percent or 18 points to Rp13,739 per dollar on Wednesday, Marc…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) declined by 0.47 percent or 30.22 points to 6382.62 on Wednesday, March 13, 2018.
The International Finance Corporation (IFC) will allocate up to $1 billion for the renewable energy industry in Indonesia this yea…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited An Nawawi Tanara Islamic Boarding School in Serang, Banten on Wednesday, February…
The Indonesian government will introduce a number of incentives to attract more foreign investments.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.08 percent or 11 points to Rp13,757 per dollar on Tuesday, March …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 1.35 percent or 87.84 points to 6,412.85 on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the US-ASEAN Business Council delegation at Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on…
China unveiled plans on Tuesday for the biggest shakeup of government in recent years, including the merger of its banking and ins…
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.34 percent, or 74.40 points, to 21,749.63 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was …