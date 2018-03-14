En
Jokowi Launches Micro Waqf Bank in Serang

KPK is Independent: Jokowi

British Scientist Stephen Hawking Dead at Age 76

JCI Down 0.47 Percent

Weakened Merkel to Launch Her Fourth German Government

Govt Committed to Counter Negative Campaigns against Palm Oil

Eko Nordiansyah    •    14 Maret 2018 19:23 WIB
Energy (en)
En Business (En)
Govt Committed to Counter Negative Campaigns against Palm Oil
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Sahrul Manda Tikupadang)

Jakarta: The Indonesian government will prepare a number of measures to counter negative campaigns against palm oil products.

"We should provide good explanations and countermeasures. We should adress these negative campaigns and unfair propaganda," said Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution at Fairmont Hotel on Wednesday afternoon.

IT will cooperate with all stakeholders to lobby other countries. It will also instruct the Palm Oil Fund Management Agency and CPO Fund to develop suitable strategies.

"We will implement the ISPO system. We will have a sustainable and competitive palm oil industry," the former Bank Indonesia governor added.

Indonesia produced 41.98 million tonnes of palm oil last year. It grew by 18 percent compared to the previous year.


(WAH)

