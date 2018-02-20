JCI Down 26.41 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.39 percent or 26.41 points to 6,662.88 on Tuesday, February 20, 2018.



According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 17.48 billion shares worth around 8.48 trillion rupiahs.

In addition, as many as 227 stocks were down, 160 were up and 99 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, decreased by 0.54 percent or 6.07 points to 1,122.18 in the closing session.In the afternoon session, the top losers were PT BPD Banten Tbk (BEKS), PT Rimo International Lestari Tbk (RIMO) and PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk (AISA).On the other hand, the top gainers were PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk (ENRG), PT Intikeramik Alamasri Inds. Tbk (IKAI) and PT Elnusa Tbk (ELSA).(WAH)