JCI Down 26.41 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.39 percent or 26.41 points to 6,662.88 on Tuesday, February 20, 2018.
According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 17.48 billion shares worth around 8.48 trillion rupiahs.
Asian markets struggled to hold early gains on Monday after last week's global rout, with analysts warning of further volatili…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.6 percent or 39.11 points to 6,505.52 on Friday, February 9, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.1 percent or 72.13 points to 6,472.51 before break on Friday.
Asian trading floors were a sea of red once again on Friday as the global rout returned with a vengeance on intensifying fears abo…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.15 percent or 9.77 points to 6,544.63 on Thursday, February 8, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.14 percent, or 9.27 points to 6,525.6 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.87 percent or 56.33 points to 6,534.87 on Wednesday, Februari 7, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.15 percent or by 74.18 points to 6,552.72 before break on Wednesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 1.69 percent or 111.13 points to 6,478.54 on Tuesday, February 6, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 2.47 percent or 162.86 points to 6,426.82 before break on Tuesday.
Semua fans mendapat kesempatan berfoto dan mendapatkan tanda tangan Jonathan Rea.
Tahun 2017, penjualan sepeda motor Kawasaki Ninja 250 versi standar dan versi ABS mencapai 7.572 uni…
Banking giant HSBC more than doubled pre-tax profit to $17.2 billion in 2017, it announced Tuesday, after a recovery drive to stre…
Israel has struck an "historic" contract to supply natural gas to Egypt, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Mon…
Singapore announced Monday it would raise its sales tax for the first time in years to support an ageing population, but unexpecte…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.48 percent or 97.71 points to 6,689.29 on Monday, February 19, 2018.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in called Monday for a "stern" response to new US tariffs on the South's exports as …
Japan logged a trade deficit in January, the first negative figure in eight months, as imports of fossil fuel overwhelmed the reve…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.04 percent or 2.82 points to 6,591.58 on Thursday, February 15, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.25 percent or 16.22 points to 6,594.4 on Wednesday, February 14, 2018.
Japan's economy grew for the eighth straight quarter at the end of 2017, government data showed Wednesday, its longest period …
Iraq, the second largest oil producer in the OPEC cartel, plans to sharply increase its output capacity to seven million bar…