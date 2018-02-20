En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JCI Down 26.41 Points

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    20 Februari 2018 17:16 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Down 26.41 Points
Illustration (Photo: MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.39 percent or 26.41 points to 6,662.88 on Tuesday, February 20, 2018.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 17.48 billion shares worth around 8.48 trillion rupiahs.

Baca juga
In addition, as many as 227 stocks were down, 160 were up and 99 were unchanged.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, decreased by 0.54 percent or 6.07 points to 1,122.18 in the closing session.

In the afternoon session, the top losers were PT BPD Banten Tbk (BEKS), PT Rimo International Lestari Tbk (RIMO) and PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk (AISA).

On the other hand, the top gainers were PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk (ENRG), PT Intikeramik Alamasri Inds. Tbk (IKAI) and PT Elnusa Tbk (ELSA).


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0471 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv