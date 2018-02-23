JISDOR Depreciates to Rp13670 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.04 percent or five points to Rp13,670 per dollar on Friday, February 23, 2018.



Accorrding to Bloomberg, the rupiah rate depreciated by 0.12 percent or 17 points to Rp13,668 per dollar as of as of 03:59 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST) or 3:59 PM local time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.41 percent or 26.74 points to 6,619.8 in today's trading session.According to RTI Infokom, today's transation volume was about 15.8 billion shares worth around 9.38 trillion rupiahs.In addition, as many as 207 stocks were up, 154 were down and 114 were unchanged.(WAH)