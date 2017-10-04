JISDOR Appreciates 0.68%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 93 points (0.68 percent) to Rp13,489 per dollar from Rp13,582 per dollar on Wednesday, October 4, 2017.



According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate appreciated by 65 points (0.48 percent) to Rp13,477 per dollar from Rp13,542 per dollar today.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 12.022 points (0.202 percent) to 5,951,475 at the end of the afternoon session.According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume were about 8.21 billion shares worth around 6.03 trillion rupiah.Moreover, as many as 205 stocks were upm 126 were down and 112 were unchanged.(WAH)