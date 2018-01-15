JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13,330 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.46 percent or 62 points to Rp13,330 per dollar on Monday, January 15, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate appreciated by 0.16 percent or 21 points to Rp13,332 per dollar today.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.19 percent or 12.13 points to 6,382.2 at the end of the afternoon session.According to RTI, the transaction volume was about 18.02 billion shares worth around 8.3 trillion rupiahs.Moreover, as many as 175 stocks were up, 168 were down and 133 were unchanged.(WAH)