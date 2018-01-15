JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13,330 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.46 percent or 62 points to Rp13,330 per dollar on Monday, January 15, 2018.
According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate appreciated by 0.16 percent or 21 points to Rp13,332 per dollar today.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.94 percent, or 58.18 points, to 6,109.48 on Wednesday, December 20, 2017.
Bukalapak salah satu toko online yang berpartisipasi di Harbolnas 2017.
Harbolnas 2017 akan berlangsung pada 11 hingga 15 Desember.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.19 percent or 12.13 points to 6,382.2 on Monday, January 15, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.04 percent or 2.72 points to 6,372.78 before break on Monday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 0.26 percent, or 16.27 points, to 6,370.07 on Friday, january 12, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.002 percent or 0.0097 points to 6,386 before break on Friday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.24 percent or 15.17 points to 6,386.34 on Thursday, January 11, 2017.