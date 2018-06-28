JCI Drops to 5667

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped 2.08 percent or 120.23 points to 5,667.32 on Thursday, June 28, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) dropped 2.22 percent or 19.98 points to 881.02 in today's trading.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 9.72 billion shares worth 8.67 trillion rupiahs.As many as 332 stocks were down, 83 were up and 94 were unchanged.The top losers were PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk (IMAS), PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk (ENRG), PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk (AISA), PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk (ERAA) and PT MNC Investama Tbk (BHIT).The top gainers were PT Sriwahana Adityakarta Tbk (SWAT), PT Indofarma Tbk (INAF), PT Bank Ina Perdana Tbk (BINA), PT Mitra Investindo Tbk (MITI) and PT Inti Agri Resources Tbk (IIKP).(WAH)