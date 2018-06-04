US Trade Policy 'Deplorable', Rages Japan

Tokyo: US-imposed trade tariffs on its close allies could have a "grave impact" on ties and the world trading system, the Japanese government said Monday, describing the situation as "extremely deplorable".
Washington found itself isolated at a weekend meeting of G7 finance ministers over its stinging steel and aluminium tariffs and Tokyo kept up the barrage in unusually strong language.
Indonesia recorded a month-to-month inflation of 0.21 percent in May 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Monday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.78 percent or 46.62 points to 6,030.2 before break on Monday.
China voiced regret over the European Union's decision to lodge an intellectual property rights complaint at the World Trade O…
Ratings agency S&P on Friday downgraded German giant Deutsche Bank's long-term credit rating from A- to BBB+, a day after …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.46 percent or 27.47 points to 5,983.59 on Thursday, May 31, 2018.
China said Thursday it wanted to avoid an escalation of trade tensions with the United States, as the two sides held new talks and…
US internet giant Amazon will block Australian shoppers from its international websites to counter new tax laws on online purchase…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.92 percent or 55.46 points to 5955.59 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.94 percent or 57.27 points to 6,011.06 on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.