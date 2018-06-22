JCI Slightly Decreases

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.01 percent or 0.52 points to 5,821.81 on Friday, June 22, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 0.21 percent or 1.89 points to 909.18 in today's trading.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 8.27 billion shares worth 7.88 trillion rupiahs.As many as 258 stocks were down, 133 were up and 116 were unchanged.The top losers were Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD), Tiga Pilar SEjahtera Food Tbk (AISA) and Benakat Integra Tbk (AISA).The top gainers were Sriwahana Adityakarta tbk (SWAT), Bank Permata Tbk (BNLI) and Erajaya Swasembada Tbk (ERAA).According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by 0.11 percent or 16 points to Rp14,086 per dollar as of 04:41 AM EDT or 03:41 PM Jakarta time.The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.08 percent or 12 points to Rp14,102 per dollar today.(WAH)