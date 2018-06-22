JCI Slightly Decreases

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.01 percent or 0.52 points to 5,821.81 on Friday, June 22, 2018.
The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 0.21 percent or 1.89 points to 909.18 in today's trading.
Fresh fears of a trade war between the world's top two economies sent Asia markets tumbling on Monday after the United States …
Major markets in Asia and Europe rose Tuesday after Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un held a historic summit, while investors look ahea…
Asian investors were cautious on Tuesday as they keep watch on the historic summit between Donald Trump and North Korean leader Ki…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.85 percent or 113.07 points to 5,993.63 on Friday, June 8, 2018.
Selain air putih, ada beberapa minuman lain yang baik diminum untuk menjaga tubuh tetap terhidrasi.
Orang yang mengikuti diet Mediterania memiliki risiko lebih rendah terkena diabetes tipe 2.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.45 percent or 25.95 points to 5,796.38 before break on Friday.
Eurozone ministers declared the end of the Greek debt crisis early Friday agreeing debt relief and a big cash payout for Greece, p…
The European Union slapped revenge tariffs on iconic US products including bourbon, jeans and motorcycles on Friday in its opening…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.05 percent or 61.71 points to 5,822.33 on Thursday, June 21, 2018.
Supermarkets in the West are using their purchasing power to force suppliers to cut their prices, contributing to exploitation and…
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi kicked off its initial public offering Thursday but the firm is likely to pull in about $6.1 billi…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.21 percent or 12.13 points to 5,871.91 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.83 percent or 109.59 points to 5,884.04 on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
European companies complain they still face a tough business climate in China despite Beijing's pledges of openness, with abou…