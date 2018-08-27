Jokowi Meets Second-Generation Business Owners

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo met with a number of second-generation business owners at the Presidential Palace on Monday.



At the meeting, Jokowi was accompnied by State Secretary Minister Pratkino. On the other hand, the delegation was led by Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry(KADIN) chairman Rosan Roeslani.

Some of the guests were Garibaldi Thohir (Adaro), Anindya N. Bakrie (Bakrie Group), Martin Hartono (PT Djarum) and Axton Salim (Salim Group). There were also Michael Soryadjaya (Saratoga Investama Sedaya), Michael Widjaja (Sinar Mas), Richard Halim Kusuma (Agung Sedaya Group) and John Riady (Lippo Group).According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) Indonesia recorded a trade deficit of $2.03 billion in July 2018. Besides that, the country posted a current account deficit of $8 billion (3.0% of GDP) in the second quarter of 2018.The former Jakarta governor earlier instructed his economic team to address widening current account deficit. The media-savvy politician also proposed various measures to reduce non-essential imports.(WAH)