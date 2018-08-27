Jokowi Meets Second-Generation Business Owners

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo met with a number of second-generation business owners at the Presidential Palace on Monday.
At the meeting, Jokowi was accompnied by State Secretary Minister Pratkino. On the other hand, the delegation was led by Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry(KADIN) chairman Rosan Roeslani.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo today inaugurated National Police deputy chief Commissioner General Syafruddin as the new…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Monday received the credentials from eight ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentia…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo today inaugurated Enny Nurbaningsih as the new Contitutional Court (MK) justice to replac…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged his cabinet members to improve their human development programs.
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Stamina menjadi menurun dan badan mudah sakit jika Anda bekerja ekstra keras dan kurang tidur.
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has hinted the government may increase import tariffs of 900 consumption goods.
Bank Indonesia (BI) deputy governor Dody Budi Waluyo said today the central bank is open to the possibility of hiking its 7 Days R…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged the Indonesian military to help maintain the country's invesment climate.
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has urged the European Union (EU) to ease trade and non-trade b…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo announced today that next year's budget deficit target has been set at 1.84 percent.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said today that Indonesia's gross domestic product (GDP) is forecast to grow 5.3 perc…
Bank Indonesia (BI) decided to raise the 7 Days Reverse Repo Rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 percent after a Board of Governors Me…
Indonesia posted a trade deficit of $2.03 billion in July 2018, the National Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Wednesday.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo today gathered his economic team to discuss about the rising global economic uncertainty.