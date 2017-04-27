JCI Down 0.341%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.341 percent to 5,707.028 points on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
The transaction volume reached around 10.9 billion shares. The transaction value reached around 7.4 trillion rupiah.
The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 0.200 percent to 922.713 points on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, tracking a fall on US and European markets after British Prime Minister Theresa May called a …
The Jakarta Composite Index increased by 0.520 percent to 5,606.517 points on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday as a weaker yen lifted exporters following reported remarks by the US treasury secretary that a…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by nine points to Rp13,255 per dollar on Monday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.695 percent to 5,577.487 points on Monday, April 17, 2017.
Tokyo shares opened lower Friday on rising geopolitical fears after the US military dropped a massive bomb in Afghanistan.
The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 0.489 percent to 5,616.545 points on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.288 percent to 5,644.155 points on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
Traders were subdued as they watched developments following last week's US strike on Syria and intensifying sabre-rattling by …
Anak sebaiknya tidak diperkenalkan menggunakan gadget terlalu dini. Mengapa?
Penuaan bisa terjadi lebih cepat akibat faktor gaya hidup tidak sehat.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 21 points to Rp13,299 per dollar on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution belives Indonesia's economic growth can reach 5.3 percent in 2017.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla opened the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2017 at Jakarta International Expo in Kemayoran, J…
The Batam Tourism Agency believes the region can attract at least 1.7 million foreign tourists in 2017.
Australia will enforce export restrictions on major gas producers, the prime minister said Thursday, to shore up domestic supply a…
NAFTA partners Mexico, Canada and the United States plan to swiftly renegotiate their free trade deal, the White House announced.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 18 points to Rp13,278 per dollar on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.805 percent to 5,726.530 points on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
The National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) believes the country's gross domestic product growth can reach 5.6 percent…
The Invesment coordinating Board (BKPM) reported that the country's investment realization reached Rp165.8 trillion in the fir…