JCI Down 0.341%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.341 percent to 5,707.028 points on Thursday, April 27, 2017.



The transaction volume reached around 10.9 billion shares. The transaction value reached around 7.4 trillion rupiah.

As many as 142 stocks were up, 187 stocks were down and 110 stocks were unchanged.The LQ45 decreased by 0.490 percent to 946.093 points. The Jakarta Islamic Index (JII) decreased by 0.074 percent to 744.210 points.The finance sector decreased by 1.055 percent to 888.466 points. The basic industry sector decreased by 0.452 percent to 610.825 points.(WAH)