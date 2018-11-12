En
Pandaan-Malang Toll Road to be Operational Next Year

Daviq Umar Al Faruq    •    12 November 2018 15:38 WIB
Pandaan-Malang Toll Road to be Operational Next Year
Pasuruan: PT Jasa Marga Pandaan Malang (JPM) is optimistic that the Pandaan-Malang toll road could be fully operational by early 2019.

"The construction progress of the whole project has reached around 70 percent," PT JPM president director Agus Purnomo told reporters on Monday.

"The toll road could cut travel time between Surabaya and Malang from around 3-5 hours to only an hour," he added.

The toll road will span round 38 kilometers. It will run through three administrative areas namely Pasuruan regency, Malang regency and Malang city.

The project will cost around Rp5.97 trillion. It will consist of five sections namely Pandaan-Purwodadi, Purwodadi-Lawang, Lawang-Singosari, Singosari-Pakis and Pakis malang.


(WAH)

