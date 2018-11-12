Pandaan-Malang Toll Road to be Operational Next Year

Pasuruan: PT Jasa Marga Pandaan Malang (JPM) is optimistic that the Pandaan-Malang toll road could be fully operational by early 2019.
"The construction progress of the whole project has reached around 70 percent," PT JPM president director Agus Purnomo told reporters on Monday.
The joint search and rescue team have found the Emergency locator transmitter (ELT) of a Lion Air jet that crashed into the sea la…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has thanked the joint search and rescue team who succeeded to retrieve one of the two bla…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged the National Tranportation Safety Committee (KNKT) to immediately reveal the ca…
The National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) has received plane debris and passengers' belongings from the downed Lion …
Di Singapura banyak dijumpai bangunan bergaya futuristik, bermacam-macam tempat wisata, sekaligus su…
Jika seseorang menganut pola hidup tidak sehat, maka kadar kolesterol jahat (LDL) akan meningkat.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo met with a number of regents from across Indonesia at the Bogor Palace in West Java on Mo…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the Indonesia Millennial Movement Congress participants at the Bogor Palace in W…
Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo on Monday said that the annual inflation may reach below 3.5 percent in 2019.
Bank Indonesia (BI) has projected that the country would post an annual inflation of 3.2 percent by the end of 2018.
The Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs is currently formulating new measures to attract more foreign direct investments (F…
Indonesia's official reserve assets stood at $115.2 billion at the end of October 2018, increasing by $0.4 billion compared to…
The average price of the Indonesian Crude Price (ICP) stood at $77.56 per barrel in October 2018, rising by $2.68 per barrel compa…
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has explained that the Indonesian economy is currently dominated by Jav…
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution is confident that the Indonesian economy could grow by around 5.2 perce…