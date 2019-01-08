Jakarta MRT Will be Completed on Time: Operator

Jakarta: PT MRT Jakarta corporate secretary Muhammad Kamaluddin is optimistic that the Jakarta mass rapid transit projects will be fully operational by March 2019.
"The progress has reached 98 percent. We only need to give finishing touches," he told Medcom.id on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
