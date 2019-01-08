En
Jakarta MRT Will be Completed on Time: Operator

Dian Ihsan Siregar    •    08 Januari 2019 15:00 WIB
Jakarta MRT Will be Completed on Time: Operator
Illustration (Photo:MI/Pius Erlangga)

Jakarta: PT MRT Jakarta corporate secretary Muhammad Kamaluddin is optimistic that the Jakarta mass rapid transit projects will be fully operational by March 2019.

"The progress has reached 98 percent. We only need to give finishing touches," he told Medcom.id on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

"We will annnounce the exact date later. We cannot tell it now," he added.

The first phase of the project will connect Lebak Bulus to Bundaran Hotel Indonesia. It will consist of 7 elevated stations and 6 underground stations.

PT MRT Jakarta has ordered 16 trainsets for the Lebak Bulus-Bundaran Hotel Indonesia route. A trainset can accomodate as many as 1,800 passengers.



(WAH)

