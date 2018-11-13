Trade Ministry Officials to Monitor Prices Ahead of Christmas Holidays

Jakarta: The Trade Ministry has prepared as many as two hundred personnel to monitor prices ahead of Christmas and New Year holidays.
"If we are able to manage supplies, we can maintain prices," Trade Ministry secretary general Karyanto Suprih told reporters on Tuesday.
Bank Indonesia (BI) has projected that the country would post an annual inflation of 3.2 percent by the end of 2018.
