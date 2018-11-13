Trade Ministry Officials to Monitor Prices Ahead of Christmas Holidays

Jakarta: The Trade Ministry has prepared as many as two hundred personnel to monitor prices ahead of Christmas and New Year holidays.



"If we are able to manage supplies, we can maintain prices," Trade Ministry secretary general Karyanto Suprih told reporters on Tuesday.

"If we find rising prices, we will increase supplies," he added.According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), the country's year-on-year inflation reached 3.16 percent last month. In addition, the country's year-to-date inflation stood at 2.22 percent in the same month."Year-to-date's inflation stood at 2.22 percent and year-on-year's inflation stood at 3.16 percent," BPS chairman Suhariyanto told a press conference last week.According to him, as many as 66 surveyed cities experienced inflation. On the other hand, the other 16 surveyed cities experienced deflation.The highest inflation was recorded in Pare-Pare with 2.7 percent, while the lowest inflation was recorded in Cilegon with 0.01 percent.The highest deflation was recorded in Bengkulu with 0.74 percent, while the lowest deflation was recorded in Tangerang with 0.01 percent.(WAH)