Poverty Rate Down to 9.66% in September 2018: BPS

Jakarta: Indonesia's poverty rate stood at 9.66 percent in September 2018, decreasing by 0.46 basis points compared to September 2017.
The number of poor in Indonesia stood at 25.67 million people in September 2018. It decreased by 0.91 million people compared to September 2017.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution is confident that the annual consumer price index would stay below 3.5 …
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) stated Wednesday that the annual consumer prices index stood at 3.13 percent in 2018.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Wednesday that consumer prices increased by 0.62 percent in December 2018.
Bank Indonesia (BI) has predicted that the annual consumer price index (CPI) will reach 3.07 percent in the end of 2018.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Tuesday that the country's trade deficit reached US$8.57 billion in 2018. …
Indonesian Imports reached US$15.28 billion in December 2018, declining by 9.6 percent compared to November 2018.
Indonesian exports reached US$14.18 billion in December 2018, decreasing by 4.89 percent compared to November 2018.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution said Monday that the Online Single Submission (OSS) system currently re…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has said that village heads must use village funds to improve the livelihoods of the peop…
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has revealed that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo may …
The Transportation Ministry is planning to issue the Transportation Minister's Regulation on Online Motorcycle Taxi Services i…
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affair Darmin Nasution has said that Indonesia may still post a trade deifict in the end of the…
Bank Indonesia (BI) deputy governor Dody Budi Waluyo is optimistic that 2019's annual consumer prices index will stay at 3.5 p…