Poverty Rate Down to 9.66% in September 2018: BPS

Jakarta: Indonesia's poverty rate stood at 9.66 percent in September 2018, decreasing by 0.46 basis points compared to September 2017.



The number of poor in Indonesia stood at 25.67 million people in September 2018. It decreased by 0.91 million people compared to September 2017.

"The poverty line was set at Rp410,670 per capita per month," Central Statistics Agency (BPS) chairman Suhariyanto told a press conference on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.The number of poor in rural areas stood at 15.54 million people in September 2018. It decreased by 262 thousand people compared to March 2018.The number of poor in urban areas stood at 10.14 million people in September 2018. It decreased by 13 thousand people compared to March 2018."A poor household had an average of 4.63 members in September 2018," the BPS leader stated.(WAH)