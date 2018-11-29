En
Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Industry Ministry to Support 5 Non-Oil and Gas Sectors

Pythag Kurniati    •    29 November 2018 15:17 WIB
Illustration (Photo:MI/Sumaryanto)

Jakarta: Industry Minister Airlangga Hartarto is committed to support five non-oil and gas sectors in order to boost exports.

"There are five sectors namely foods and beverages, textile and clothing, automotive, chemicals and electronics," said the Golkar Party chairman at the Indonesian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) National Leaders Meeting, Solo, Central Java on Wednesday, November 28, 2018.

"We want to boost exports to anticipate widening trade deficit and weakening rupiah," he said.

Indonesian exports stood at $150.88 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by 8.84 percent compared to the same period last year.

In the meantime, The country's non-oil and gas exports stood at $136.65 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by 8.73 percent compared to the same period last year.

In addition, the country's oil and gas exports stood at $14.23 billion in January-October 2018.  It increased by around 10 percent compared to the same period last year.


(WAH)

