JCI Rises 0.206%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 11.948 points or 0.206 percent to 5,813.535 points on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached around 11.66 billion shares worth around 7.07 trillion rupiah.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 15.926 points or 0.274 percent to 5,806.426 points in the end of the first session.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 28.011 points or 0.480 percent to 5,813.269 points on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 34 points to Rp13,313 per US dollar on Monday, Jul…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 9.485 points or 0.163 percent to 5,841.280 points on Monday, July 17, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.547 points or 0.027 percent to 5,833.342 points in the end of the First session.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.751 points or 0.030 percent to 5,831.795 points on Friday, July 14, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 10.912 points or 0.188 percent to 5,830.044 points on Thursday, July 13, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 45.806 points or 0.793 percent to 5,819.132 points on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.
Wall Street stocks finished little changed Tuesday, rebounding from a mid-session swoon sparked by unease over Donald Trump Jr'…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.820 points or 0.032 percent to 5,773.326 points on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 14.836 points or 0.256 percent to 5,786.752 points on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate appreciated by four points to Rp13,319 per dollar on Monday, July 24, 2017…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 36.163 points or 0.627 percent to 5,801.587 points on Monday, July 24 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 9.492 points or 0.165 percent to 5,774.916 points in the end of the first session o…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by three points to Rp13,323 per dollar on Friday, July 19, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 59.784 points or 1.026 percent to 5,766.424 points on Friday, July 19, 2017.
Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo on Friday visited the headquarters of the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs.
The Indonesia Automotive Industry Association (Gaikindo) revealed car sales reached 534,288 units in January-June 2017.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the Financial Services Authority (OJK) head Wimboh Santoso at the Presidential P…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 31.638 points or 0.543 percent to 5,793.570 points in the end of the first session …