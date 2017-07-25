En
Jokowi Inaugurates Military, Police Officers

Jokowi Receives Navy Veterans

JCI Down 0.256% in First Session

JCI Rises 0.206%

Ade Hapsari Lestarini    •    25 Juli 2017 16:59 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Rises 0.206%
Illustration (Photo: MI/Ramdani)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 11.948 points or 0.206 percent to 5,813.535 points on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.

According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached around 11.66 billion shares worth around 7.07 trillion rupiah.

Moreover, 134 stocks were up 187 stocks were down and 126 stocks were unchanged.

The index of the 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 3.907 points or 0.402 percent to 976.409 points today.

The top gainers were PT Indo Kordsa Tbk (BRAM), PT United Tractors Tbk (UNTR) and PT  Matahari Department Store Tbk (LPPF).

The top losers were PT Lippo General Insurance Tbk (LPGI), PT Metropolitan Kentjana Tbk (MKPI) and PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk (ITMG).



(WAH)

