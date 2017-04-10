En
JISDOR Appreciates 18 Points

Arif Wicaksono    •    10 April 2017 17:36 WIB
JISDOR Appreciates 18 Points
Illustration (Photo: MTVN/Eko Nordiansyah)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 18 points on Monday, April 10, 2017.

The reference rate reached Rp13,323 per dollar on Monday. The benchmark rate reached Rp13,341 per dollar on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Jakarta composite Index decreased by 0.163 percent to 5,644.299 points today.

The transaction volume reached around 10.9 billion shares worth around 7.5 trillion rupiah.

Moreover, 147 stocks were down, 170 stocks were up and 109 stocks were stagnant.



(WAH)

