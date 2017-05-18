Indonesia's Central Bank Maintains Benchmark Rate at 4.75%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Bank Indonesia maintained the 7 day reverse repurchase rate at 4.75 percent in March 2017.
"The decision is consistent with Bank Indonesia’s efforts to maintain macroeconomic and financial system stability by driving the domestic economic recovery process," Bank Indonesia announced on Thursday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) increased by seven points to Rp13,317 per dollar on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 15 points to Rp13,324 per dollar on Monday, May 8, 2017.
Indonesia's foreign exchange reserve asset position increased by USD1.4 billion to USD123.2 billion in April 2017
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by nine points to Rp13,339 per dollar on Friday, May 5, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 33 points to Rp13,330 per dollar on Thursday, May 4, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 19 points to Rp13,297 per dollar on Wednesdau, May 3, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 11 points to Rp13,316 per dollar on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 28 points to Rp13,327 per dollar on Friday, April 28, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 21 points to Rp13,299 per dollar on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 24 points to Rp13,296 per dollar on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 37 Points to Rp13,343 per dollar on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.534 percent to 5,645.451 points on Thursday, May 18.
Japan has posted its longest economic expansion in over a decade, government data showed Thursday, marking a win for Tokyo's g…
The Philippines will no longer accept grants from the European Union, the EU delegation to Manila said Thursday, following repeate…
The Priority Infrastucture Development Acceleration Committee (KPPIP) will review five priority infrastructure projects.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by eight points to Rp13,306 per dollar on Wednesday, May 18, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 0.558 percent to 5,615.492 points on Wednesday, May 18, 2017.
The government has issued a government regulation in lieu of law (Perppu) on the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEoI).
Bank Indonesia (BI) macroprudential policy director Ita Rulina believes low interest rate environments can stimulate property proj…
The 41th Indonesia Petroleum Association Convention and Exhibition (IPA Convex) was opened at Jakarta Convention Center in Central…