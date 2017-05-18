Indonesia's Central Bank Maintains Benchmark Rate at 4.75%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Bank Indonesia maintained the 7 day reverse repurchase rate at 4.75 percent in March 2017.



"The decision is consistent with Bank Indonesia’s efforts to maintain macroeconomic and financial system stability by driving the domestic economic recovery process," Bank Indonesia announced on Thursday.

Moreover, Bank Indonesia maintained the lending deposit rate and deposit facility rate at 5.5 percent and four percent this month."Bank Indonesia continues to monitor various global and domestic risks," the central bank said."Bank Indonesia will continue to optimise its monetary, macroprudential and payment system policy mix in order to maintain macroeconomic and financial system stability," it continued."Bank Indonesia will continue to strengthen coordination with the Government to control inflation within the target corridor and accelerate structural reforms to support sustainable economic growth," it added.(WAH)