Jokowi to Inaugurate First Fully Integrated Industrial Zone

Surabaya: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will inaugurate the operation of Java Integrated Industrial and Ports Estate (JIIPE), which is the first integrated industrial zone in Indonesia.



Lia Indi Agustiana, spokesperson of Pelindo III, the state-owned port operator, noted here on Wednesday that Jokowi's agenda will start on Friday (March 9) at 3 p.m.



"We have received an official agenda from the Presidential Office that Jokowi will only spend an hour for the inauguration event and proceed with his working visit schedule to East Java," she noted.



During the inauguration event of JIIPE, Jokowi is scheduled to launch a training ship "Hubla and check the ports complex operated by Pelindo III. Jokowi's first visit to JIIPE was on Nov 11, 2015, in order to monitor its construction progress.



JIIPE is a project that integrates deep sea port, industrial estate, and residential estate into one package.



This integrated industrial and ports estate is jointly developed by PT Usaha Era Pratama Nusantara, a subsidiary of PT AKR Corporindo Tbk, and PT Berlian Jasa Terminal Indonesia, a subsidiary of PT Pelabuhan Indonesia III (Persero).



JIIPE is located in Gresik-East Java, which is 24 kilometers from Surabaya, the capital city of East Java, with fast-growing economic and conducive investment. Located only 55 kilometers from Juanda International Airport, JIIPE has easy access to all major international markets.



It also has direct access to the toll road connecting Surabaya and major cities in East Java. With a total area of 2,933 hectares, JIIPE would serve as a large fully integrated industrial zone with deep sea port, fully supported with infrastructure and utilities. (Antara)

