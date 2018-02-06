JCI Drops 2.47% in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 2.47 percent or 162.86 points to 6,426.82 before break on Tuesday.



According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume was around 10.4 billion shares worth around 6.04 trillion rupiahs.

Moreover, as many as 364 stocks were down, 28 were up and 52 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 2.3 percet or 25,44 points to 1,081.56 at the end of the morning session.In the first session, the top losers were PT Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk (INKP), PT Medco Energi International Tbk (MEDC) and PT Intikeramik Alammasri Inds. Tbk (IKAI), PT Bumi Resources Tbk (BUMI) and PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk (ENRG).(WAH)