JISDOR Depreciates 0.31 Percent

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.31 percent or 43 points to Rp13,780 per dollar on Friday, March 23, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by 0.2 percent or 27 points to Rp13,782 per dollar at 04:59 AM EDT or 03:59 PM Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) fell by 0.69 percent or 43.38 points to 6,210.7 on Friday, March 23, 2018.According to RTI Infokom, as many as 251 stocks were down, 109 were up and 116 were unchanged.Some of the top losers were PT Kobexindo Tractors Tbk (KOBX), PT Dharma Samudera Fishing industries Tbk (DSFI) and PT Tanah Laut Tbk (INDX).(WAH)