Google, Apple Have Pledged Donations for Sulawesi Quake Victims: BKPM

Jakarta: A number of multinational companies have pledged donations to help Central Sulawesi residents in the wake of Friday's deadly earthquake and subsequent tsunami.



"We have received offers from many giant international companies following recent earthquake and tsunami in Palu and Donggala," Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) head Thomas Lembong told reporters on Wednesday.

On Friday, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit several parts of Central Sulawesi province at around 05:02 PM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). A subsequent tsunami smashed coasts of Palu and Donggala several minutes later.According to authorities, the disaster has killed at least 1,407 people and injured hundreds. The government has deployed thousands of rescue workers to the affected regions."Google has offered USD1 million. Apple also has offered USD1 million," the former trade minister added.President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo earlier instructed his ministries to accept international assistance offers from foreign countries. The government then established a task force to identify the most needed relief items in the affected areas."Last night, President @jokowi authorized us to accept international help for urgent disaster-response & relief. I’m helping coordinate help from private sectors from around the world. Pls message me at my social media accounts or email:tom@bkpm.go.id #PaluTsunami #PALUDONGGALA," Lembong said on his Twitter account on Monday."Please note: I’m only coordinating INTERNATIONAL PRIVATE SECTOR (corporates and investors), under Coordinating Minister @wiranto1947 National Task Force. Gov2Gov will be coordinated by Ministry of Foreign Affairs @Kemlu_RI Military2Military by National Army @Puspen_TNI etc. etc." he added.(WAH)