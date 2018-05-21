Jokowi Visits West Sumatra, Inaugurates Airport Rail Link

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on monday visited West Sumatra province to inaugurate Minangkabau Express airport rail link.
"We should take measures to reduce personal vehicles. We should urge the public to use mass transportation," the PDI Perjuangan politician said.
Indonesia's President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received Brunei's Sultan Hasanal Bolkiah at the Bogor Palace in Bogor…
Indonesia is interested to host the much-anticipated summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader K…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Friday traveled to Singapore to attend the 32nd ASEAN Summit.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has invited Roman Catholic church head Pope Francis to visit the country.
Untuk membantu menjaga stamina tubuh selama berpuasa di bulan Ramadan, ada lima buah yang sebaiknya …
Agar liburan Anda berjalan lancar, kesehatan harus tetap diperhatikan.
The United Arab Emirates has announced plans to allow 100 percent ownership and visa incentives to foreigners, in a bid to attract…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.49 percent or 69 points to Rp14,176 per dollar on Monday, May 21,…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.86 percent or 49.46 points to 5733.85 on Monday, May 21, 2018.
The state-owened electricity company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) has prepared various measures to deliver stronger business…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.72 percent or 41.73 points to 5741.58 befoore break on Monday.
Asian markets rallied Monday and the dollar extended gains after the US and China said they had agreed to hold off imposing tariff…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.23 percent or 33 points to Rp14,107 per dollar on Friday, May 18,…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.56 percent or 32.61 points to 5,783.31 on Friday, May 18, 2018.
Bank Indonesia (BI) has predicted monthly inflation rate will reach 0.22 percent as of the third week of May 2018.