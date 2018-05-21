Jokowi Visits West Sumatra, Inaugurates Airport Rail Link

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on monday visited West Sumatra province to inaugurate Minangkabau Express airport rail link.



"We should take measures to reduce personal vehicles. We should urge the public to use mass transportation," the PDI Perjuangan politician said.

The project cuts travel time from Minangkabau International Airport to Padang city center. The journey takes approximately 40 minutes from the airport to Padang station."It was funded by the state budget. It was completed in three years," the former Jakarta governor added.According to the Indonesian Railway Company, the fare for the Padang- Minangkabau International Airport Route is only Rp10,000. Meanwhile, the fare for the Padang-Tabing, Padang-Duku and Tabing-Duku routes is only Rp5,000.During the inauguration ceremony, Jokowi was Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono and West Sumatra Governor Irwan Prayitno.(WAH)