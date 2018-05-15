RI Posts $1.62 Billion Trade Deficit in April 2017

Jakarta: Indonesia posted a trade deficit of $1.62 billion in April 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Tuesday.



According to official data, the country's export value stood at $14.47 billion last month. It decreased by 7.19 percent compared to the previous month.

"Indonesia's export value stood at $58.74 billion in January-April 2018. It grew 8.77 percent compared to the same period last year," BPS chairman Suhariyanto said.On the other hand, the country's import value stood at $16.09 billion last month. It increased by 11.28 percent compared to the previous month."Indonesia's non oil and gas import value stood at $13.77 billion last month. It increased by 12.68 compared to the previous month," the BPS official added.(WAH)