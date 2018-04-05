En
JISDOR Depreciates to Rp13,767 Per Dollar

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    05 April 2018 19:52 WIB
currency market (en)
En Business (En)
Illustration (Photo: Medcom.id/Eko Nordiansyah)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.05 percent or seven points to Rp13,767 per dollar on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by 0.01 percent or a point to Rp13,767 per dollar as of 4:58 AM EDT or 3:58 PM Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.42 percent or 26.13 points to 6,183.23 on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 221 stocks were up, 139 were down and 118 were unchanged.

Some of the top gainers were PT Intan Baruprana Finance Tbk (IBFN), PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI) and PT Gunawan Dianjaya Steel Tbk (GDST).


(WAH)

