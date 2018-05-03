En
JISDOR Depreciates 0.21%

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    03 Mei 2018 17:58 WIB
Illustration (Photo: MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.21 percent or 29 points to Rp13,965 per dollar on Thursday, May 3, 2018.

According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate appreciated by  0.06 perrcent or nine points to Rp13,939 per dollar as of 04:59 AM EDT or 03:59 Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) fell by 2.55 percent or 153.51 points to 5,858.73 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 333 stocks were down, 69 were up and 85 were unchanged.

The top losers were PT Jaya Trishindo Tbk (HELI), PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI), PT Charnic Capital Tbk (NICK), PT Trada Alam Minera Tbk (TRAM) and PT Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD).


(WAH)

