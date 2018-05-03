JISDOR Depreciates 0.21%

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.21 percent or 29 points to Rp13,965 per dollar on Thursday, May 3, 2018.
According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate appreciated by 0.06 perrcent or nine points to Rp13,939 per dollar as of 04:59 AM EDT or 03:59 Jakarta time.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.04 percent or six points to Rp13,900 per dollar on Tuesday, April…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.65 percent or 90 points to Rp13,894 per dollar on Monday, April 2…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.19 percent or 26 points to Rp13,804 per dollar on Friday, April 2…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.04 percent or six points to Rp13,776 per dollar on Thursday, Apri…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) remained unchanged at Rp13,770 per dollar on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.03 percent or four points to Rp13,770 per dollar on Tuesday, Apri…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.09 percent or 13 points to Rp13,766 per dollar on Monday, April 1…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.03 percent or four points to Rp13,771 per dollar on Friday, April…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.05 percent or seven points to Rp13,767 per dollar on Thursday, Ap…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.4 percent or five points to Rp13,760 per dollar on Wednesday, Apr…
Tangalooma Island Resort terletak di Pulau Moreton yang berjarak 40 kilometer, atau 75 menit dari Br…
Banyak fasilitas wisata gratis di Brisbane yang akan membantu menghemat anggaran liburan.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) fell by 2.55 percent or 153.51 points to 5,858.73 on Thursday, May 3, 2018.
Jakarta posted a month-to-month inflation of 0.06 percent in April 2018, Bank Indonesia announced Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) fell by 2.33 percent or 139.87 points to 5872.37 before break on Thursday.
Australia's troubled Commonwealth Bank admitted Thursday it had lost financial records for almost 20 million customers in a ma…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.42 percent or 59 points to Rp13,936 per dollar on Wednesday, May …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.29 percent or 17.64 points to 6,012.24 on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has encouraged the country's petroleum industry to boost its oil and gas p…
The number of foreign tourist arrival to Indonesia stood at 1.36 million tourists in March 2018, rising by 28.76 compared to the s…
Indonesia posted a month-to-month inflation of 0.1 percent in April 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Wednesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) fell by 0.05 percent or 2.97 points to 5,991.61 before break on Wednesday.