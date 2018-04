Pertamina President Director Fired

Jakarta: State-Owned Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno on Friday replaced Pertamina president director Elia Massa Manik after calling for a shareholders' general meeting.



"She has made a decision to replace a number of Pertamina directors," State-Owned Enterprises Ministry spokesman Fajar Harry Sampurno said.

She also replaced corporate marketing director Much Iskandar, refinery director Toharso, asset management director Dwi W Daryoto and petrochemical director Ardhy N Mokobombang."Nicke Widyawati will serve as acting president director for the time being," the spokesman added.Here are the new members of Pertamina's Board of Director:1. Budi Santoso Syarif (Refinery director)2. Basuk Trikora Putra (Corporate marketing director)3. Masud Hamid (Retail marketing director)4. M Haryo Junianto (Asset management director)5. Heru Setiawan (Petrochemical director)6. Gandhi Sriwidjojo (Infrastructure director)7. Nicke Widyawati (acting president director and human resources director)(WAH)