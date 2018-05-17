En
Meghan Markle's Father Will Not Attend Royal Wedding

JCI Down 25.54 Points

BI Increases Its Reference Rate to 4.5%

Chinese Private Firm Launches First Space Rocket

JISDOR Appreciates to Rp14,074 Per Dollar

JCI Rises 0.74% in First Session

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    17 Mei 2018 13:20 WIB
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Sigid Kurniawan)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.74 percent or 42.98 points to 5884.44 before break on Thursday.

The Index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 0.90 percent or 8.38 points to 943.86 in the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 226 stocks were up, 131 were down and 110 were unchanged.

The top gainers were PT Dyandra Media International Tbk (DYAN), PT XL Axiata Tbk (EXCL), PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (FREN), PT Bank Panin Dubai Syariah Tbk (PNBS) and PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tb (DOID).

The top losers were PT Jaya Trishindoo Tbk (HELI), PT Mitra Investindo Tbk (MITI), PT Indo Acidatama Tbk (SRSN), PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI) and PT Indocement Tunggal Prakasa Tbk (INTP).


(WAH)

