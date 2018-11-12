RI to Become Fourth Largest Economy: Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the Indonesia Millennial Movement Congress participants at the Bogor Palace in West Java on Monday.
"Our country could become the fourth largest economy in the world. We could reach the position in 2040-2045," Jokowi said.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo tried a Garansindo Electric Scooter ITS (Gesits) scooter at the Presidential Palace Compl…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Tuesday said that the central government has prepared a number of measures to boost jo…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has said the first phase of Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit project would be operational by Ma…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received mass organization Pemuda Pancasila (PP) chairman Japto Soelistyo Soerjosoemarno …
Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo on Monday said that the annual inflation may reach below 3.5 percent in 2019.
Bank Indonesia (BI) has projected that the country would post an annual inflation of 3.2 percent by the end of 2018.
The Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs is currently formulating new measures to attract more foreign direct investments (F…
Indonesia's official reserve assets stood at $115.2 billion at the end of October 2018, increasing by $0.4 billion compared to…
The average price of the Indonesian Crude Price (ICP) stood at $77.56 per barrel in October 2018, rising by $2.68 per barrel compa…
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has explained that the Indonesian economy is currently dominated by Jav…
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution is confident that the Indonesian economy could grow by around 5.2 perce…
PT Mass Rapid Transit Jakarta president director William Sabandar has ensured that the second phase of Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit …