RI to Become Fourth Largest Economy: Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the Indonesia Millennial Movement Congress participants at the Bogor Palace in West Java on Monday.



"Our country could become the fourth largest economy in the world. We could reach the position in 2040-2045," Jokowi said.

"How old are you in 2040-2045? you are full grown adults at that time," Jokowi added.According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesian economy grew by 5.17 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2018. Cumulatively, the economy also grew by 5.17 percent in the first three quarters of 2018."Without developing good human resources, we won't be able to compete with other countries," Jokowi added.The former Jakarta governor was accompanied by Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko, Religious Affairs Minister Lukman Hakim Saifuddin as well as Creative Economy Agency (Bekraf) head Triawan Munaf.(WAH)