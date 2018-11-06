Phase II of Jakarta MRT Will be Completed on Time: Official

Jakarta: PT Mass Rapid Transit Jakarta president director William Sabandar has ensured that the second phase of Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit project would be completed on schedule.
The company recently decided to postpone the groundbreaking ceremony until January 2019. It initially planned to start the second phase in the end of 2018.
Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi has scheduled a meeting with the representatives of the Boeing Company later this week.
The joint search and rescue team have prepared a crane barge to lift the wreckgae of Lion Air flight JT610 that crashed into the s…
The search and rescue team have retrieved a black box from Lion Air flight JT610 that crashed into the sea this week.
The Bangka Belitung provincial administration is committed to help family members of passengers of the downed Lion Air flight JT61…
Indonesian economy grew by 5.17 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced M…
Indonesia is ready to join the 1st China International Import Expo (CIIE) that will take place in the city of Shanghai next week. …
Jakarta regional secretary Saefullah has announced that the provincial minimum wage will be raised by 8.03 percent to Rp3,940,973.…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has underlined that technological innovations should make economic activities more effici…
Indonesia and Morocco will start negotiation on preferential trade agreement (PTA) in Jakarta next month to expand bilateral…
Bank Indonesia (BI) has projected a lower-than-expected gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the third quarter of 2018.
Bank Indonesia (BI) decided to maintain its 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate at 5.75 percent after a Board of Bovernors meeting on Tuesday.…
Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko on Thursday said President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's administration has significan…
The Transportation Ministry is planning a meeting with PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China (KCIC) to discuss about the progress of the…