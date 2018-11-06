Phase II of Jakarta MRT Will be Completed on Time: Official

Jakarta: PT Mass Rapid Transit Jakarta president director William Sabandar has ensured that the second phase of Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit project would be completed on schedule.



The company recently decided to postpone the groundbreaking ceremony until January 2019. It initially planned to start the second phase in the end of 2018.

"It would not be affected by the delay. It would only be delayed by a month from December to January," William told reporters on Tuesday.Earlier today, President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected a MRT station in Bundaran Hotel Indonesia area. He also took a test ride to Lebak Bulus area.During the inspection, the PDI Perjuangan politician was accompanied by Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi. He was welcomed by the management of PT Mass Rapid Transit Jakarta.The second phase would span 8.1 kilometers from Bunderan Hotel Indonesia and Kampung Bandan. It will have eight stations namely Sarinah, Monas, Harmoni, Sawah Besar, Mangga Besar, Glodok, Kota, and Kampung Bandan.(WAH)