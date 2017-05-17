Gov't Issues Perppu on AEoI

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The government has issued a government regulation in lieu of law (Perppu) on the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEoI).
"Perppu No.1/2017 is an inevitable thing," Cabinet Secretary Pramon Anung said on Wednesday.
"It is a global commitment," Pramono said.
AEoI is designed to autumatically share financial data of residents for tax purposes. It is intended to prevent tax avoidance practices through offshore tax havens.
The mechanism was declared in May 2014. It was agreed by at least 47 countries, including Indonesia.
"People cannot hide their wealth anymore," Pramono said.
The Perppu was issued on May 8. It was effective on the same day.
(WAH)
Anda harus jeli memilih makanan yang sehat agar bemanfaat bagi tubuh dan tak membuat berat badan mel…
Perlu perjuangan besar dari sang ibu agar Andy bisa tetap membaca di tengah kondisi keluarga yang mi…
The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 0.558 percent to 5,615.492 points on Wednesday, May 18, 2017.
Bank Indonesia (BI) macroprudential policy director Ita Rulina believes low interest rate environments can stimulate property proj…
The 41th Indonesia Petroleum Association Convention and Exhibition (IPA Convex) was opened at Jakarta Convention Center in Central…
Tokyo stocks slipped Wednesday morning as the yen strengthened against the dollar following explosive accusations that US presiden…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 21 points to Rp13,298 per dollar on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.736 percent to 5,646.999 points on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Bank Indonesia reported that the Residential Property Price Index accelerated to 1.23 percent in January-March 2017 from 0.37 perc…
Chinese President Xi Jinping wants to rewrite world trade rules and cast himself as a champion of globalisation.
Oil prices pressed on with further gains in Asian trade Tuesday, fuelling a rally in energy firms, after Russia and Saudi Arabia i…
The Central Statistics Agency reported the country's imports decreased to USD11.93 billion in April 2017 from USD13.36 billion…