Indonesia's Inflation Reaches 0.22 Percent in July 2017

Business (En) Indonesia's Inflation Rate Reaches 0.69% in June Senin, 03 Jul 2017 13:59 Indonesia's Central Statictics Agency (BPS) recorded the country's inflation rate reached 0.69 percent in June 2017.

Business (En) RI's Inflation Rate Reaches 0.5% in Second Week of June: BI Jumat, 16 Jun 2017 15:55 Bank Indonesia on Friday revealed that the country's inflation rate reached 0.5 percent month-on-month at the second week of J…

Business (En) Govt Eyes Lower Food Prices Ahead of Lebaran Holidays Rabu, 14 Jun 2017 15:23 The government has set out policy measures to lower food prices ahead of Lebaran holidays.

Business (En) BI Launches Information Center to Monitor Food Prices Senin, 12 Jun 2017 16:06 The Strategic Food Price Information Center (PHIPS) was officially launched at the Bank Indonesia Office Complex in Gambir, Centra…

Business (En) Indonesia's Inflation Rate Reaches 0.39% in May 2017 Jumat, 02 Jun 2017 14:57 Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported that the country's inflation reached 0.39 percent in May 2017.

Business (En) Inflation Reaches 0.3-0.4% in Third Week of May: BI Rabu, 24 May 2017 16:45 Bank Indonesia reported the country's inflation rate reached 0.3-0.4 percent in the third week of May.

Business (En) Inflation Can Reach 0.27% in May:Central Bank Jumat, 12 May 2017 17:38 Bank Indonesia has predicted that the country's inflation rate can reach 0.27 percent month-on-month and 4.20 percent year-on-…

Business (En) Inflation Rate Reaches 0.09% in April: BPS Selasa, 02 May 2017 14:20 The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) on Tuesday announced that the country's inflation rate reached 0.09 percent in April 2017.

Business (En) Inflation Reaches 0.08% in Fourth week of April: Central Bank Jumat, 28 Apr 2017 16:09 Bank Indonesia recorded that Indonesia's inflation rate reached 0.08 percent in the fourth week of April 2017.

Business (En) JCI Drops 12 Points in First Session stock market (en) Selasa, 01 Aug 2017 13:52 Selasa, 01 Aug 2017 13:52 The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 12.093 points or 0.207 percent to 5,828.846 points in the end of the first session …

Business (En) Govt Imports 75000 Tons of Salt export import Selasa, 01 Aug 2017 12:15 Selasa, 01 Aug 2017 12:15 The government has begun to import as many as 75,000 tons of salt this week.

Business (En) Govt to Add More Sea Toll Routes transportation Senin, 31 Jul 2017 17:59 Senin, 31 Jul 2017 17:59 The government will expand the Sea Toll program this year, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said today.

Business (En) JISDOR Appreciated to Rp13323 Per Dollar currency market (en) Senin, 31 Jul 2017 17:46 Senin, 31 Jul 2017 17:46 The Jakarta Interbank spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by three points to Rp13,323 per dollar on Monday, Jully 31, 2017.

Business (En) JCI Rises 0.170% stock market (en) Senin, 31 Jul 2017 16:59 Senin, 31 Jul 2017 16:59 The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 9.912 points or 0.170 percent to 5,840.939 points on Monday, July 31, 2017.

Business (En) JCI Decreases 0.012% in First Session stock market (en) Senin, 31 Jul 2017 12:32 Senin, 31 Jul 2017 12:32 The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.726 points to 0.012 percet to 5,830.301 points in the end of the first session on…

Business (En) JISDOR Depreciates 11 Points currency market (en) Jumat, 28 Jul 2017 17:50 Jumat, 28 Jul 2017 17:50 Bank Indonesia recorded that the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 11 points to Rp13,326 per dollar on Fr…

Business (En) JCI Soars 0.194% stock market (en) Jumat, 28 Jul 2017 17:35 Jumat, 28 Jul 2017 17:35 The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 11.283 points or 0.194 percent to 5,831.027 points on Friday, July 28, 2017.

Business (En) JCI Drops 10 Points in First Session stock market (en) Jumat, 28 Jul 2017 13:34 Jumat, 28 Jul 2017 13:34 The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 10.86 points or 0.19 percent to 5,808 points in the end of the first session on Fri…