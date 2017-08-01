En
Govt Imports 75000 Tons of Salt

JCI Drops 12 Points in First Session

Indonesia's Inflation Reaches 0.22 Percent in July 2017

Eko Nordiansyah    •    01 Agustus 2017 14:21 WIB
Indonesia's Inflation Reaches 0.22 Percent in July 2017
BPS chairman Suhariyanto (center) (Photo:MTVN/Eko Nordiansyah)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) recorded the country's inflation rate reached 0.22 percent month-to-month in July 2017.

"It reached 2.60 percent year-to-date. It reached 3.88 percent year-on-year," BPS chairman suhariyanto said.

It was mainly influenced by food commodity prices. It was also affected by air transportation fares.

"July 2017's inflation was different with July 2016's inflation. The later was strongly influenced by Lebaran holiday," he explained.

As many as 59 cities experienced inflation. The other 23 cities experienced deflation.

The highest inflation was posted by Baubau with 2.44 percent. The highest deflation was posted by Merauke with 1.5 percent.


(WAH)

