Indonesia's Inflation Reaches 0.22 Percent in July 2017

Business (En) Indonesia's Inflation Rate Reaches 0.69% in June Senin, 03 Jul 2017 13:59 Indonesia's Central Statictics Agency (BPS) recorded the country's inflation rate reached 0.69 percent in June 2017.

Business (En) RI's Inflation Rate Reaches 0.5% in Second Week of June: BI Jumat, 16 Jun 2017 15:55 Bank Indonesia on Friday revealed that the country's inflation rate reached 0.5 percent month-on-month at the second week of J…

Business (En) Govt Eyes Lower Food Prices Ahead of Lebaran Holidays Rabu, 14 Jun 2017 15:23 The government has set out policy measures to lower food prices ahead of Lebaran holidays.

Business (En) BI Launches Information Center to Monitor Food Prices Senin, 12 Jun 2017 16:06 The Strategic Food Price Information Center (PHIPS) was officially launched at the Bank Indonesia Office Complex in Gambir, Centra…

Business (En) Indonesia's Inflation Rate Reaches 0.39% in May 2017 Jumat, 02 Jun 2017 14:57 Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported that the country's inflation reached 0.39 percent in May 2017.

Business (En) Inflation Reaches 0.3-0.4% in Third Week of May: BI Rabu, 24 May 2017 16:45 Bank Indonesia reported the country's inflation rate reached 0.3-0.4 percent in the third week of May.

Business (En) Inflation Can Reach 0.27% in May:Central Bank Jumat, 12 May 2017 17:38 Bank Indonesia has predicted that the country's inflation rate can reach 0.27 percent month-on-month and 4.20 percent year-on-…

Business (En) Inflation Rate Reaches 0.09% in April: BPS Selasa, 02 May 2017 14:20 The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) on Tuesday announced that the country's inflation rate reached 0.09 percent in April 2017.