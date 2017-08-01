Indonesia's Inflation Reaches 0.22 Percent in July 2017

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) recorded the country's inflation rate reached 0.22 percent month-to-month in July 2017.
"It reached 2.60 percent year-to-date. It reached 3.88 percent year-on-year," BPS chairman suhariyanto said.
Indonesia's Central Statictics Agency (BPS) recorded the country's inflation rate reached 0.69 percent in June 2017.
The government believes the country's inflation rate will reach below 0.5 percent this month.
Bank Indonesia on Friday revealed that the country's inflation rate reached 0.5 percent month-on-month at the second week of J…
The government has set out policy measures to lower food prices ahead of Lebaran holidays.
The Strategic Food Price Information Center (PHIPS) was officially launched at the Bank Indonesia Office Complex in Gambir, Centra…
Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported that the country's inflation reached 0.39 percent in May 2017.
Bank Indonesia reported the country's inflation rate reached 0.3-0.4 percent in the third week of May.
Bank Indonesia has predicted that the country's inflation rate can reach 0.27 percent month-on-month and 4.20 percent year-on-…
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) on Tuesday announced that the country's inflation rate reached 0.09 percent in April 2017.
Bank Indonesia recorded that Indonesia's inflation rate reached 0.08 percent in the fourth week of April 2017.
Orang pada umumnya berasumsi bahwa makanan sehat identik dengan harga yang relatif lebih mahal. Namu…
Ketika anak mendadak demam, banyak orang tua yang seketika panik.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 12.093 points or 0.207 percent to 5,828.846 points in the end of the first session …
The government has begun to import as many as 75,000 tons of salt this week.
The government will expand the Sea Toll program this year, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said today.
The Jakarta Interbank spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by three points to Rp13,323 per dollar on Monday, Jully 31, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 9.912 points or 0.170 percent to 5,840.939 points on Monday, July 31, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.726 points to 0.012 percet to 5,830.301 points in the end of the first session on…
Bank Indonesia recorded that the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 11 points to Rp13,326 per dollar on Fr…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 11.283 points or 0.194 percent to 5,831.027 points on Friday, July 28, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 10.86 points or 0.19 percent to 5,808 points in the end of the first session on Fri…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo launched the National Islamic Financial Committee (KNKS) at the State Palace in Gambir, C…