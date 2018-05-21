UAE Announces oOwnership, Visa Reforms to Lure Foreign Investors

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has announced plans to allow 100 percent ownership and visa incentives to foreigners, in a bid to attract investors to boost its slowing national economy.
The decision, taken by the UAE cabinet Sunday night, aims to lure "international investments and exceptional talent", according to Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed Al-Maktoum.
Palestinians were gathering Tuesday for fresh protests along the Gaza border, a day after Israeli forces killed dozens there as th…
Populist Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr on Tuesday eyed a broad coalition after appearing to deal a blow to both Iranian and American …
Indonesia has strongly condemned the opening of the United States embassy in the city of Jerusalem.
Israel faced widespread condemnation on Monday after its forces killed at least 55 Palestinians in Gaza during protests coinciding…
Untuk membantu menjaga stamina tubuh selama berpuasa di bulan Ramadan, ada lima buah yang sebaiknya …
Agar liburan Anda berjalan lancar, kesehatan harus tetap diperhatikan.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.49 percent or 69 points to Rp14,176 per dollar on Monday, May 21,…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.86 percent or 49.46 points to 5733.85 on Monday, May 21, 2018.
The state-owened electricity company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) has prepared various measures to deliver stronger business…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on monday visited West Sumatra province to inaugurate Minangkabau Express airport rail li…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.72 percent or 41.73 points to 5741.58 befoore break on Monday.
Asian markets rallied Monday and the dollar extended gains after the US and China said they had agreed to hold off imposing tariff…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.23 percent or 33 points to Rp14,107 per dollar on Friday, May 18,…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.56 percent or 32.61 points to 5,783.31 on Friday, May 18, 2018.
Bank Indonesia (BI) has predicted monthly inflation rate will reach 0.22 percent as of the third week of May 2018.